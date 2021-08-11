Upminster Costa Coffee sponsors under-11s football team

Published: 3:36 PM August 11, 2021

Upminster Park Rovers wore their new kit provided by Goldex Investments Essex ltd. - Credit: Goldex Investments Essex ltd

An Upminster football team have proudly worn their new kit, sponsored by a local café.

The Upminster Park Rovers under 11s football team were given the red and black football gear by Costa Coffee staff.

The coffee branch is run by individual franchisee, Goldex Investments Essex ltd.

Managing director, Kafeel Khan, said: “Community and charity are at the heart of our business, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to give something back.

"It was so wonderful to be able to support these youngsters.

"We would like to wish them every success for the new season.”

The company has previously sponsored Hall Mead School’s Year 10 boys’ football team.

Last month Upminster Costa staff cleaned up rubbish left in Upminster Park.

Upminster Park Rovers finished as league champions in Division Four of the Brentwood Alliance League, winning their last game 3 - 2.

Their first match of the new season is due to be played on September 5 against Collier Row.