Upminster Methodist Church gets creative with this year’s Christmas Tree Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 December 2020

A house in Engayne Gardens has placed its tree outside ahead of the trail, which begins this Saturday (Decemb er 5. Picture: Alison Stannard

Archant

Upminster Methodist Church has got creative for this year’s Christmas Tree Festival, with organisers forced to adapt the tradition because of the pandemic.

A house in Springfield Gardens has gotten involved in the Chistmas Tree Trail being run by Upminster Methodist Church, in place of its annual Christmas Tree Festival which cannot take place this year. Picture: Katie PerryA house in Springfield Gardens has gotten involved in the Chistmas Tree Trail being run by Upminster Methodist Church, in place of its annual Christmas Tree Festival which cannot take place this year. Picture: Katie Perry

Since 2010, 30 Nordmann fir trees have been erected inside the perimeter of the church during the first week of December.

People are invited to sponsor the trees and decorate them ahead of the festival opening according to a theme, with all proceeds going to a chosen charity.

Covid has forced a rethink of these plans, but with the festival growing in popularity year on year, church member Michelle De Vido was determined that the show must go on: “We decided to ask the residents of Upminster and Cranham if they would like to keep the festival going by decorating a Christmas tree or existing tree in their front garden.

“To make it more fun we have put together a Christmas Tree Trail of everyone taking part so the community get to hunt for all the Christmas trees, in a Covid-safe way.”

There are now 320 houses taking part in this year's trail, with copies of each available online, at the church or at Waitrose. Picture: Michelle DeVidoThere are now 320 houses taking part in this year's trail, with copies of each available online, at the church or at Waitrose. Picture: Michelle DeVido

More than 320 houses are taking part, forming part of either the North or South Side trail, both of which began on Saturday (December 5).

People who wish to walk the trails can pick up maps from the Waitrose in Upminster, at the church or on the group’s Facebook page – Upminster Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival 2020.

While the trails are free, Michelle emphasises the importance of making donations to the group’s chosen charity this year – First Step.

All the trees in this year's trail have the same rainbow topper in a nod of recognition to the NHS, whose workers have been heroic throughout the pandemic. Picture: Michelle DeVidoAll the trees in this year's trail have the same rainbow topper in a nod of recognition to the NHS, whose workers have been heroic throughout the pandemic. Picture: Michelle DeVido

She says the church wanted to support the Hornchurch charity because of its work in “supporting families with babies and children with special educational needs and/or disabilities for the past 32 years.”

There is a second organisation which this year’s trail aims to recognise: The NHS.

Michelle explains that “all the trees in the trail have the same rainbow tree topper, a rainbow in recognition of, and in gratitude to, the NHS”.

It is not just Upminster and Cranham that has embraced the trail; residents from Hornchurch, Romford and Rainham are also taking part.

Trees from last year's festival which is normally held inside the UMC. This year coronavirus has forced organisers to adapt. Picture: Michelle DeVidoTrees from last year's festival which is normally held inside the UMC. This year coronavirus has forced organisers to adapt. Picture: Michelle DeVido

The trees will be on display until December 13.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/upminster-methodist-church.

For further information visit facebook.com/groups/1030721984060486.

