Upminster Christmas lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 November 2019

Father Christmas with families at the turning on of the Upminster Christmas on Thursday, November 21. Picture: Ken Mears

Father Christmas with families at the turning on of the Upminster Christmas on Thursday, November 21. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Families and friends flocked to Upminster for this year's festive Christmas lights switch-on event.

Surrounded by eager residents Father Christmas turned on the Christmas lights at 5pm in Station Road on Thursday, November 21.

The nearby Upminster Junior School in St Mary's Lane hosted a small fairground with a number of rides in its playground.

There were also a variety of festive stalls in Station Road including street food, a prosecco van, chestnuts, coffee and crepes and artisan bread.

Decibella's performing in the High Street at the Upminster Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 21. Picture: Ken MearsDecibella's performing in the High Street at the Upminster Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 21. Picture: Ken Mears

Gemstarz, the Decibella's, LMT Dance School, Toy Story characters, a traditional choir and Elsa and Anna kept everyone entertained with their performances on the night.

On Monday, December 2 its Harold Hill's turn to turn on the Christmas lights at the Hilldene Shopping Centre and the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre will be held on Saturday, December 7 starting at 10am.

