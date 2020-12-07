Upminster choir records Christmas song to fundraise for hospitals

A choir has recorded a festive song to raise money for Queen’s and King George hospitals.

The group, made up of 32 female members of Upminster Golf Club, performed a version of Enya’s White is in the Winter Night.

The song is bidding to raise money for King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity and has already generated more than £1,800.

Pauline Russell, one of the members, said: “Larger numbers than usual have had the need for the great service provided by our local hospitals during this past year and it is extremely important to our choir that we are able to raise as much money as possible for this extremely worthy cause.”

The choir formed five years ago and Pauline added that the song is dedicated to two of its original members, who passed away this year.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-herrington2.