50-year-old Upminster choir group appeals for new members

Published: 6:36 PM September 10, 2021

The Cappella Singers of Upminster sings a range of music and would like to welcome new members ahead of Christmas performances. - Credit: Ian Pirie

An Upminster chamber choir, which has performed for over 50 years, is calling on “anyone who enjoys singing" to join the group.

The Capella Singers perform chamber music such as madrigals, motets and part-songs, and the choir currently has 15 singers and would like to welcome more.

Chair of the choir, Ian Pirie, said it “badly” needs to recruit more performers: "Our repertoire includes music by living composers such as the ever-popular John Rutter, as well as classical work such as Brahms and Mendelssohn, and early music by William Byrd and others.

"We are about to start rehearsing for a Christmas concert which will include a number of carols."

Anyone who would like to join can attend Trinity United Reformed Church on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, or contact Ian directly on 01708 641718.