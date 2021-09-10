News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

50-year-old Upminster choir group appeals for new members

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:36 PM September 10, 2021   
Ian Pirie

The Cappella Singers of Upminster sings a range of music and would like to welcome new members ahead of Christmas performances. - Credit: Ian Pirie

An Upminster chamber choir, which has performed for over 50 years, is calling on “anyone who enjoys singing" to join the group.  

The Capella Singers perform chamber music such as madrigals, motets and part-songs, and the choir currently has 15 singers and would like to welcome more.  

Chair of the choir, Ian Pirie, said it “badly” needs to recruit more performers: "Our repertoire includes music by living composers such as the ever-popular John Rutter, as well as classical work such as Brahms and Mendelssohn, and early music by William Byrd and others.

"We are about to start rehearsing for a Christmas concert which will include a number of carols."

Anyone who would like to join can attend Trinity United Reformed Church on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, or contact Ian directly on 01708 641718. 

You may also want to watch:

Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch Rising Sun pub applies to amend licence for new function lounge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic jam

Travel

Be prepared for the expected road and rail delays around Havering next week

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Slug and Lettuce in Brentwood High Street

Women's Safety

Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Crash between motorcyclist and van closes Hornchurch road

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon