Upminster chef named best in the country with award

Published: 2:55 PM October 26, 2021

From left to right: Broadcaster Angela Rippon, manager and chef from the Village Indian Dining Jay, celebrity chef Atul Kochhar, award-winning chef Mohammed Raj, Lutfur Rahman from Work Permit Cloud, president of CBI Lord Karan Bilimoria and journalist Mike Bushell. - Credit: Curry Life

A chef from an Upminster Indian restaurant has been named the best in his field at a national awards ceremony.

Mohammed Raj from the Village Indian Dining on St Mary’s Lane was crowned the Best Curry Chef of the Year 2021 at the Curry Awards hosted by Curry Life Magazine.

The event was held on October 10 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel and the event raised more than £2,000 for the British Asian Trust.

Chef Mohammed said it was a “great tribute” for Village Indian Dining to be recognised with the national award following an “extremely challenging” couple of years.

It is “marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award,” he added.

“Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve. I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour."

Editor of Curry Life Media Group, Syed Belal Ahmed, said the awards see a “major stepping up of standards” and “quality being offered to customers” over the years, with many of the restaurants nominated being in a position to challenge accolades such as Michelin stars.