Upminster stables raises £1,700 for Cancer Research UK with charity livery horse show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 16 September 2019

Tammy James riding Belle in the fancy dress parade. Picture: Ken Mears

Tammy James riding Belle in the fancy dress parade. Picture: Ken Mears

A group of horse riders in Upminster dressed up their dogs and horses in their best fancy dress for Cancer Research UK.

The stables in Harwood Hall Lane raised £1,700 at a charity livery horse show on Saturday, September 14.

Kelly Smith was inspired to host the fundraiser after one of their riders, Jake Morgan, 22, was diagnosed with lung cancer.

She told the Recorder: "It was a really good day and everyone had a good time.

Family and friends of Jake Morgan at the event. Picture: Ken MearsFamily and friends of Jake Morgan at the event. Picture: Ken Mears

"The amount of effort people put into the fancy dress was incredible.

"It was music to my ears when Jake said that he felt like he had got his fighting spirit back."

Kelly added that the horse and hound class which saw participants take first their horse and then dog round a course, was one of the most popular events.

Craig Comerford and Lucy Kane kept guests entertained with their performances and there was also a raffle, inflatables, refreshments and facepainting on the day.

