News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Opinion

Debt advice centre: Top tips to save on back-to-school supplies

Logo Icon

Miles Picknell, CAP Debt Centre, Upminster

Published: 11:09 PM September 15, 2021   
Almost a third of applications to Havering secondary schools for entry this term came from parents l

Many pupils are now back at school - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

In his latest column, Miles Picknell, manager of the Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre in Upminster, on how to save money even when the youngsters are back at school.

It seems as if the children are only just out of school when adverts start popping up for back-to-school supplies.

Whether it’s uniform, stationery or new lunch bags and water bottles, these tips will help you shop savvy to save pounds while getting everything you need for the kids.

Manager of the Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre, Upminster

Miles Picknell of the CAP Debt Centre in Upminster - Credit: Archant

Look at what you’ve got already

The kids were in and out of school so much over the last year, so what you’ve already got might still be in good nick.

You may also want to watch:

If uniforms fit and there’s stationery in the kids’ pencil cases, then don't feel under pressure to spend on new stuff just because it’s that time of year.

Get the kids involved too – teach them savvy shopping and saving skills to set them up for success in the future.

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic: Protests cause M25 chaos between Upminster and QE2 Bridge
  2. 2 Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to 'possibly prejudicial' email
  3. 3 'Gentle giant' driven propped up on van's floor with serious head injury, inquest hears
  1. 4 Investigation into Collier Row woman's death reopened
  2. 5 Warning: M25 delays as QE2 bridge closed due to police incident
  3. 6 New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford
  4. 7 New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre
  5. 8 Hornchurch man ‘lucky’ for rare disorder diagnosis, thanks to junior doctor
  6. 9 Gidea Park school to celebrate 100th birthday
  7. 10 Romford car storage shed and pressure washer consumed by blaze

Outgrown uniform?

If your kids have outgrown their uniform and it’s still in good condition, consider organising a uniform swap shop. You can bet that lots of other parents will thank you for it.

Maybe there’s already something set up in your area – do a quick online search to see what uniform swap shops may be available for your kids’ schools.

This is also a great way to get cheaper uniform if your child is moving schools this year.

Remember to check what support you may be eligible for from the council if you’re on certain benefits via gov.uk/help-school-clothing-costs.

Make a list

Make a list of anything else you might need to get. Whatever needs updating, it’s always a good idea to write it all down in advance.

That way you’re less likely to forget something or be caught out by impulse buys.

Schools often provide new starters with a list of what’s needed, but try to get in touch with other parents before shelling out cash for every item. There may be some things on the list that are nice-to-haves but aren't essential.

Ways to save on stationery

Why spend pounds on notebooks, pens and pencil cases when you could spend pennies?

Often high street stationery stores can be costly and you end up paying for brands or fancy designs, so don’t be drawn in.

Budget stores often offer a wide range of back-to-school equipment at lower prices. Also, shopping online is a great way to avoid the "I want this and can I have this?" conversations with the kids.

Budgeting for school dinners

If you’re worrying about how to pay for school dinners for your children, consider packed lunches.

There are some great healthy recipes that you could use and if you plan ahead, it could be a cheaper alternative.

Check out nhs.uk/change4life/recipes/healthier-lunchboxes. You may be eligible for free school meals if you’re on certain benefits – you can find out and apply through your local council.

Find out more about Christians Against Poverty (CAP) at capuk.org to find out more.

Education
Upminster News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brick Lane Bagel Co

Business

Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch Road Post Office

New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store opening

New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Amber Hodder

Girl, 10, performs with Jason Donovan and Alexandra Burke in West End debut

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon