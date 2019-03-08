Search

Camera club unveils exhibition featuring more than 1,000 pictures of everyday life in Upminster

PUBLISHED: 10:05 03 July 2019

Upminster Camera Club has unveiled its Upminster Peolpe 2018 exhibition at Havering Museum. Pictures: Upminster Camera Club

Upminster Camera Club has unveiled its Upminster Peolpe 2018 exhibition at Havering Museum. Pictures: Upminster Camera Club

Upminster Camera Club

A photography exhibition that aims to showcase "a slice of life" in Upminster has opened at Havering Museum.

The Umpinster Camera Club opened their Upminster People 2018 exhibit on Thursday, June 27. Picture: Steve DeerThe Umpinster Camera Club opened their Upminster People 2018 exhibit on Thursday, June 27. Picture: Steve Deer

Throughout 2018, the Upminster Camera Club has been attempting to capture the characters and lifestyles of people living in the area.

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton opened the exhibition on Thursday, June 27.

Club member Alf Ellis told the Recorder: "From January 1 to December 31 we have been taking pictures of all the different activities and types of people in Upminster.

"We've featured people at Upminster Station, people working out at the gym, people sailing at Stubber's Adventure Centre and people that have written books.

Upminster Camera Club's People in Upminster 2018 exhibition will be at the Havering Museum until August 10. Picture: Steve DeerUpminster Camera Club's People in Upminster 2018 exhibition will be at the Havering Museum until August 10. Picture: Steve Deer

"It's a real cross section of people in the area."

Upminster People 2018 features a selection of 50 pictures and an interactive exhibit which allows residents to see the full collection.

"The idea was to put the pictures in the context of whatever the person was doing at the time," said Alf.

"When we initiated the project we were quite keen to make it more meaningful.

Upminster Camera Club's People in Upminster 2018 exhibition will be at the Havering Museum until August 10. Picture: Steve DeerUpminster Camera Club's People in Upminster 2018 exhibition will be at the Havering Museum until August 10. Picture: Steve Deer

"We liaised with Simon Donoghue at Havering's local studies library and he told us that they have many pictures in their archive, but not enough information to go with the pictures.

"We managed to achieve more than our target of photographing 1,000 people.

"Everyone was really up for it as they saw it as a nice community project."

Halfway through the year, the Upminster Camera Club, based in Marlborough Gardens, held a preview of the exhibition in Roomes of Upminster in Station Road.

The store celebrated its 130th anniversary last year.

Alf said: "We spent a couple of days in there and it was excellent.

"It really helped us gain some more momentum behind the project."

After a six week exhibition at Havering Museum, all of the photographs will be archived at the Havering's local studies library in Romford.

Alf hopes that in 10 years time the library could reproduce the exhibition so that people in 2028 can see what the residents of Upminster were doing in 2018.

Upminster People 2018 is at Havering Museum in Romford's High Street until August 10.

Call 01708 766571 to check opening times.

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering youngsters head to Combined Events Final

Havering ACs Uche Okpalauko, Tayllah Barton-Conde & Stephanie okoro

Havering’s Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures

Armed Forces Day parade and fun day in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

