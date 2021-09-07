Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure

Published: 12:49 PM September 7, 2021

The bus stop outside M&Co in Upminster has been badly damaged following a collision on September 6. - Credit: Rob McLean

A bus which collided with a stop in Upminster has badly damaged the structure.

At around 11.15am yesterday (September 6), Met Police officers in the area were alerted to the collision in Station Road.

The crash, which involved the bus stop near M&Co, caused sizeable damage in the process.

The Met said they are unaware of any injuries to passengers or to members of the public, although the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.