Part of the roof of a property adjoining the bungalow was also damaged - Credit: London Fire Brigade

An Upminster bungalow’s roof has been severely damaged by a fire suspected to have been caused by work being done to the property.

The blaze broke out at a Sunnycroft Gardens home yesterday afternoon (October 3), with most of the roof damaged.

A small part of an adjoining property’s roof was also caught by the fire.

No injuries were reported, with four people leaving the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

The LFB said it was called at 2.16pm, with the fire under control by 3.32pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Hornchurch, Harold Hill and Romford stations were at the scene, as well as colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

The LFB’s fire investigators believe the flames were caused by hot works, which were being carried out on the roof.