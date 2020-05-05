Video

Bungalow ablaze in Upminster

London Fire Brigade are tackling a fire in Chelmsford Drive, Upminster. Picture: Eden Reyes Eden Reyes

London Fire Brigade are tackling a bungalow fire in Chelmsford Drive, Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 25 firefighters are at the scene. Picture: Eden Reyes Around 25 firefighters are at the scene. Picture: Eden Reyes

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended to put out the blaze.

Firefighters attended a fire in the loft of a semi detached bungalow where a significant amount of the roof was damaged by the fire.

The Brigade was called at 3.04pm today (May 5) and the fire was under control by 4.52pm.

Fire crews from Hornchurch, Romford, Wennington and Harold Hill fire stations attended the scene.

Four fire engines are working to tackle the blaze. Picture: Eden Reyes Four fire engines are working to tackle the blaze. Picture: Eden Reyes

The cause of the fire is under investigation.