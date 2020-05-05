Bungalow ablaze in Upminster
PUBLISHED: 16:54 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 05 May 2020
Eden Reyes
London Fire Brigade are tackling a bungalow fire in Chelmsford Drive, Upminster.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended to put out the blaze.
Firefighters attended a fire in the loft of a semi detached bungalow where a significant amount of the roof was damaged by the fire.
The Brigade was called at 3.04pm today (May 5) and the fire was under control by 4.52pm.
Fire crews from Hornchurch, Romford, Wennington and Harold Hill fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
