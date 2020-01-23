Search

Save Money Lose Weight: Upminster mortgage broker trials intermittent fasting diet on ITV show

PUBLISHED: 17:11 23 January 2020

Daniel Meadows from Upminster was filmed as part of ITV's Save Money Lose Weight diet testing show.

Archant

A mortgage broker from Upminster trialled an intermittent fasting diet for a TV show.

Daniel Meadows, from Upminster Bridge, is appearing in this week's episode of Save Money, Lose Weight on Thursday, January 23.

The show sees people test the latest diets and health trends and is presented by journalist Sian Williams and Dr Ranj Singh.

Daniel, a mortgage and protection adviser at Summit Financial Solutions in Ockendon Road, was one of 12 to road-test a diet.

He told the Recorder: "It was good fun.

"I wanted to lose weight as I know I don't always eat the right foods.

"I'm self-employed and my new office is next to a sweet shop and there's a cafe just over the road.

"It was hard to break the pattern of going to these places for food.

"I just wanted to see if I could do it."

Speaking about being filmed for the show, Daniel said he was both nervous and excited.

He was watching last year's show with his wife when she suggested that he look into trying out for the show.

The 44-year-old said: "It's something I can now always look back on.

"I really enjoyed it."

Daniel trialled a 16:8 intermittent fasting diet which meant he was only allowed to eat at certain times within an eight-hour period.

"It stops you snacking during the day," said Daniel.

"You can't have breakfast and the first thing you can eat is at noon and then at dinner at 8pm.

"It's quite restrictive."

The first episode of Save Money, Lose Weight also looks at diet stories about takeaways, sugar, portion control and the effects of alcohol in the rise of obesity.

At the end of the 28-day trial the programme will reveal how much the dieters have lost and divide that into the total cost of their plan to reveal the pound-for-pound price for each diet.

In the series finale all diets will be ranked on the programme's Save Money leaderboard to find out which is best at helping individuals lose weight without breaking the bank.

To find out how Daniel fared on his 16:8 diet watch Save Money, Lose Weight on ITV on January 23.

