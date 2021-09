Published: 3:28 PM September 1, 2021

Upminster bins were burnt down in the early hours of August 31. - Credit: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters fought a blaze which ravaged a set of council-owned bins in Upminster.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed its Hornchurch firefighters were called just after 5.30am on August 31 to deal with the bin fire at Wilson Close in Upminster.

By 5.47am the fire was under control, and it remains unclear what caused the bins to set alight.

It is not known what caused the fire. - Credit: Matt Clemenson