Upminster church works with community to create lifesize nativity scene
- Credit: Upminster Baptist Church
A lifesize nativity scene is on display outside an Upminster church with the help of the community.
Upminster Baptist Church, in Springfield Gardens, has produced an unmissable nativity scene, which sees each figure illuminated at night by floodlight.
The scene tells the story of Virgin Mary being visited by an angel who tells her she will fulfil a prophecy and give birth to God’s son.
Built by the church's workspace, the Men’s Shed, and displayed at the front of the church, the story of the nativity is featured alongside the scene.
The figures were completed during an all-day painting event, attended by church members, residents and scout leaders last month.
Church deacon, Margo Connor, said: “This project is a wonderful way of sharing the story of the nativity and a great example of what can be achieved by the community and church working collaboratively."
Men’s Shed coordinator, John Connor, added: “We have been very fortunate in receiving donation of time, material and talent to make this possible.”
The scene will remain in place until January 11.