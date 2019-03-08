Counter terrorism agents tackle city threat in Upminster author's 13th book

Peter Larner's 13th novel Pawns will be available to buy from Amazon after October 25. Picture: Peter Larner Archant

An Upminster author's latest book features a desperate race by two police recruits to stop a terror attack in London.

Peter Larner decided to explore a dark theme in his newest novel.

He told the Recorder: "Every story starts with the gem of an idea.

"I wanted to try something new and I quite frightened myself with the idea I came up with.

"I always start with my idea and then I do the research, I particularly love the research stage."

Pawns is set in the wake of an unprecedented terrorist attack near the Tower of London.

The head of SO15, from London's specialist operations branch, received contact from an embedded agent who was thought to be long dead.

It is also Halloween and with stretched resources, SO15 is forced to place two new recruits into the former home of the agent to await his possible return.

The new recruits quickly realise that they need to find the link between the embedded agent and the mysterious murder of a man on the night of the bombing, and they need to do it before the bombers strike again.

Peter met with a couple of counter terrorism firearms officers who assisted him with the workings of his novel.

His anthology includes a mix of contemporary and historical fiction, the most successful of which has been his five-book set of the Jack Daly mysteries.

Pawns steps away from the characters in the Jack Daly mysteries and introduces two new ones with SO15 agents Josh Milton and Kellie Chadwick.

Speaking about the process of writing his books, Peter said characters are his weakness.

"I always struggle a bit with characters," said the 70-year-old writer.

"Often my characters are composites of people I know.

"They can always identify themselves because the characters' names are anagrams of their names."

Pawns is dedicated to the memory of Peter's good friend David Allpress who died from prostate cancer last year.

The royalties of the book are being donated to the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Pawns will be available in hardback, paperback and ebook formats on Amazon from October 25.