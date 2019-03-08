Search

Advanced search

Counter terrorism agents tackle city threat in Upminster author's 13th book

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 16 October 2019

Peter Larner's 13th novel Pawns will be available to buy from Amazon after October 25. Picture: Peter Larner

Peter Larner's 13th novel Pawns will be available to buy from Amazon after October 25. Picture: Peter Larner

Archant

An Upminster author's latest book features a desperate race by two police recruits to stop a terror attack in London.

Peter Larner decided to explore a dark theme in his newest novel.

He told the Recorder: "Every story starts with the gem of an idea.

"I wanted to try something new and I quite frightened myself with the idea I came up with.

"I always start with my idea and then I do the research, I particularly love the research stage."

Pawns is set in the wake of an unprecedented terrorist attack near the Tower of London.

The head of SO15, from London's specialist operations branch, received contact from an embedded agent who was thought to be long dead.

It is also Halloween and with stretched resources, SO15 is forced to place two new recruits into the former home of the agent to await his possible return.

The new recruits quickly realise that they need to find the link between the embedded agent and the mysterious murder of a man on the night of the bombing, and they need to do it before the bombers strike again.

You may also want to watch:

Peter met with a couple of counter terrorism firearms officers who assisted him with the workings of his novel.

His anthology includes a mix of contemporary and historical fiction, the most successful of which has been his five-book set of the Jack Daly mysteries.

Pawns steps away from the characters in the Jack Daly mysteries and introduces two new ones with SO15 agents Josh Milton and Kellie Chadwick.

Speaking about the process  of writing his books, Peter  said characters are his  weakness.

"I always struggle a bit with characters," said the 70-year-old writer.

"Often my characters are composites of people I know.

"They can always identify themselves because the characters' names are anagrams of their names."

Pawns is dedicated to the memory of Peter's good friend David Allpress who died from prostate cancer last year.

The royalties of the book are being donated to the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Pawns will be available in hardback, paperback and ebook formats on Amazon from October 25.

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Bopara to leave Essex

Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara lift the trophy during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with character in Bowers win

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Police watchdog reveals more details on ‘bullying and offensive’ Romford detective sacked for racist language and planting evidence

Romford Police Station

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists