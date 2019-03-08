Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cranham artist competes in Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year series

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 March 2019

Tom Mead from Cranham painting David Lismore. Tom is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films

Tom Mead from Cranham painting David Lismore. Tom is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films

Archant

A young artist from Cranham was selected out of thousands of contenders to compete in a TV series that crowns Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year.

Tom Mead from Cranham is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault FilmsTom Mead from Cranham is competing against eight other artists in this year's Portrait Artist of the Year series. Photo: Storyvault Films

Tom Mead, a 21-year-old amateur artist from Clyde Crescent, was chosen to compete with eight other artists in the final heat of this year’s Portrait Artist of the Year series.

Viewers see 24 celebrity sitters over eight weeks of heats from the world of film, television, music and sport on the show, with this final episode featuring Jodie Cromer, Daniel Lismore and Nick Moran.

Tom told the Recorder: “I’m a big fan of the show, so to find out I’d be part of it and meet the judges was so exciting.

“Then I realised how many people are going to watch me paint and it became a bit terrifying.

“I practiced a lot at home as I wanted to do as much of my painting from life as possible.”

The winner from the final heat will join seven other heat winners to paint British jazz legend Courtney Pine MBE in the semi-final.

Tom added: “The experience on the day was fantastic, meeting the other artists from a variety of backgrounds and all being in the same boat helped me through it.

“I had prepared for many types of celebrity sitters, but I was definitely not prepared for who I got.

“The extra challenge of my sitter put more pressure on me, but the film crew does a great job of making you feel comfortable.”

Returning judges on the show are award winning artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, independent curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan.

The show, produced by Storyvault Films, is presented by actor and art lover Stephen Managan and Joan Bakewell.

Stephen said: “I was delighted to join Joan for the return of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year.

“Painting done well is a kind of magic, painting done by me is a crime - so it was both a privilege and a relief to watch artists with genuine talent work their magic.”

Tom’s episode will show on Sky Arts and Demand/Now TV on Tuesday, April 2.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford ‘massive underdogs’ says Martin ahead of Swifts trip in battle to avoid drop

Romford's Greg Akpele battles for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Shenfield under-13 girls’ team reach national and county finals

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster men see off rivals Wapping to complete superb promotion double for club

Upminster's men face the camera after clinching promotion

Reed insists Old Cooperians still have something to play for ahead of Ilford trip

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists