Upminster and Romford childcare centres receive London’s deputy mayor awards for improving children’s health

Children at Little Adventurers Nursery in Upminster learn how to brush their teeth during a visit from the deputy mayor of London. Photo: Celia Freeth Archant

A family-run nursery in Upminster and the Romford childcare centre striving to improve children’s oral health, nutrition and environmental awareness have received awards from the deputy mayor of London for their work.

L-R: Chris Ford, business development manager, Lee Stimpson, nursery owner and director and Ginny Andreas, nursery manager. Celia Freeth L-R: Chris Ford, business development manager, Lee Stimpson, nursery owner and director and Ginny Andreas, nursery manager. Celia Freeth

Joanne McCartney visited Little Adventurers nursery in Severn Drive and Little Poppets Childcare in Medora Road on Tuesday, March 12 to celebrate their success in achieving bronze and silver status in the Mayor’s Healthy Early Years London (HEYL) award scheme.

She saw children at Little Adventurers learning about good dental care and visited the Little Poppets Childcare vegetable patch.

Chris Ford, business development manager at Little Adventurers, said: “We are very proud of our silver award and all of our achievements so far; healthy lifestyles are central to our ethos and this type of initiative is part of our growing commitment and belief in social responsibility.

“This year our aims include becoming a more environmentally friendly nursery. We feel very honoured to host this visit by the deputy mayor and it is fantastic to be recognised for the wonderful difference it is making to our early years children and their families.”

Little Adventurers Nursery in Upminster achieved bronze and silver status in the mayor of London’s Healthy Early Years London award scheme. Photo: Celia Freeth Photo: Celia Freeth Little Adventurers Nursery in Upminster achieved bronze and silver status in the mayor of London’s Healthy Early Years London award scheme. Photo: Celia Freeth Photo: Celia Freeth

Little Poppets is committed to fair trade and ecological care and works with families to help children learn about their own health, the food they eat and recycling.

“We have made improvements to children’s health and well-being, focusing on education and hands on experience relating to nutrition,” said Jenny Schol.

“As a vegan and eco-friendly setting, children eat a healthy plant based diet and have increased their knowledge and skills to understand where their food comes from, how it gets to their plate and how they can eat more healthily.

“Children grow their own fruits, vegetables and herbs at the settings allotment and share the results of their growing activities with their families.”

Joanne added: “The staff and students at Little Adventurers Nursery and Little Poppets Childcare should be very proud of their hard work.

“I hope their example inspires more Early Years providers in Havering to join the Healthy Early Years London award scheme.”