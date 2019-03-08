Search

Upminster and Essex Freemasons donate £20,000 to Bangladesh flood victims

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 September 2019

Plan International Bangladesh is responding to devastating monsoon floods in the north and southeast of Bangladesh, killing at least 114 and directly affecting 7.6 million people.

Archant

Thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by flooding in Bangladesh are set to receive a £20,000 donation from Essex Freemasons to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

It is estimated that the floods in Bangladesh have affected more than 7.5 million people with 114 known to have lost their lives.

Around 600,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, with damage to 6,640km of roads and hundreds of hectares of crops lost.

The £20,000 grant from Essex Freemasons - which includes the Upminster Hall Lodge - will provide vital supplies for the many thousands of displaced people; including blankets, mosquito nets, water buckets and personal hygiene products.

These items will be distributed in the Kurigram District which has been hit particularly hard by the disaster.

Colin Felton, communications officer for Essex Freemasons, said: "Sadly, many people have died and hundreds of thousands more have been displaced by these terrible floods.

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to move so quickly to provide this essential funding."

