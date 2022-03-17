A man arrested following the fatal accident in Hacton Lane on Sunday - March 13 - has been bailed to a date in early April - Credit: André Langlois

A man arrested following the fatal crash in Hacton Lane last Sunday has been bailed.

Police officers were called to attend the collision - involving a Jaguar and a Mercedes - just before 10.30am on March 13.

One of the drivers - a 73-year-old man - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, a 32-year-old man reportedly driving the Mercedes, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.

He has since been bailed to return on a date in early April.

The tragedy has focused attention on a junction located just down the road from where last Sunday's fatality happened.

Located opposite The Optimist Tavern, this junction has been the subject of ongoing concern from residents due to poor visibility and the speed with which cars approach.