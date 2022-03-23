Police say a car collided with a tree on the A12 just before 2am - Credit: Google

A car which may be connected to a fatal crash on the A12 has been identified by officers investigating the collision.

One person has died - while the other remains critical - after a car collided with a tree shortly before 2am on Monday morning (March 21).

A 26-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 31-year-old man remains in hospital; his condition is critical.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who saw the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage of a black Vauxhall Vectra being driven at speed, to get in touch.

To do so, call 101 or tweet @MetCC - quoting reference CAD 447/21 Mar.

Anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV is also asked to contact police.