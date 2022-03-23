News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Black Vauxhall Vectra identified in connection with A12 crash

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:24 AM March 23, 2022
Police say a car collided with a tree on the A12 just before 2am

Police say a car collided with a tree on the A12 just before 2am - Credit: Google

A car which may be connected to a fatal crash on the A12 has been identified by officers investigating the collision.

One person has died - while the other remains critical - after a car collided with a tree shortly before 2am on Monday morning (March 21).

A 26-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 31-year-old man remains in hospital; his condition is critical. 

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who saw the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage of a black Vauxhall Vectra being driven at speed, to get in touch.

To do so, call 101 or tweet @MetCC - quoting reference CAD 447/21 Mar.

Anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV is also asked to contact police.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Romford News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Gidea Park couple Sebastian and Anna Zimoch convicted of modern slavery offences

London Live News

Guilty: Gidea Park couple ran brothels and escort website to exploit women

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Laskos

London Live News

Daniel Laskos: Court played CCTV of moment teen chased by aggressors

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Mawney Road

Plans to demolish 'ramshackle buildings' and build 23 flats refused

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Tower Infant teachers

'Friendly and welcoming': Hornchurch school given top Ofsted rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon