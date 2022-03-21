News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Revealed: Cause of car showroom fire which saw one man taken to hospital

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:12 PM March 21, 2022
Fire breaks out at workshop in Rainham, Wennington, yesterday morning - March 20

Images from the London Fire Brigade indicate that the blaze took hold at the Car Realm workshop in Wennington - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The fire at a Rainham car showroom which saw one man hospitalised is believed to have been caused by burning rubbish.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to attend the blaze on New Road just before 10.30am yesterday morning (March 20).

A number of motor vehicles, part of a single-storey workshop and office were damaged by the fire, which took over two hours to get under control.

The blaze - localised to the showroom's scrapyard - also involved several gas cylinders which were removed due to the possibility of exploding when exposed to heat.

An update from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that a man was taken to hospital in the aftermath; an update is awaited on his condition.

Images from the LFB indicate that the blaze broke out at the Car Realm in Wennington.

Residents were asked to temporarily shut their doors and windows due to thick black smoke in the sky.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Wennington, Erith, Stratford, Harold Hill and Plaistow fire stations were at the scene.

