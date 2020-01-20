A conference aiming to boost student wellbeing to take place in Rainham

The upcoming East London & Essex Education conference will take place at CEME conference centre Rainham. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

A conference tackling social mobility and children's wellbeing is to take place in Rainham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosted by Havering Education Services, inspiring education experts will share advice on how to deliver high quality education, boost student wellbeing and distribute school funding,

You may also want to watch:

Shola Omogbehin, head of education traded services at HES, said: "In a challenging economic and social climate, it is essential that schools are well-supported in order to offer their pupils the best possible start in life.

"By enabling schools to access expert advice, and by providing a platform for collaboration and peer to peer exchange of ideas, the event aims to inspire schools and support them in delivering a high quality education to all young people."

The conference will also feature education suppliers to help streamline procurement processes for school leaders, along with the opportunity for schools to win education resources.

The conference will take place at the CEME Conference Centre, Rainham on January 30, registration is free of charge.