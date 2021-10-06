News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

End to universal credit uplift: Where to get help and advice

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM October 6, 2021   
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. Football clubs, retailers, hairdressers and cleaning contractors

If you're worried about universal credit payments or need advice, free help is available. - Credit: PA

The imminent end to the universal credit uplift, combined with the hike in energy prices, is expected to push millions into financial difficulty. 

If you are worried about the £20 per week uplift to welfare ending on October 6 or need financial help, there is free advice and support available.

Citizens Advice offers confidential advice on benefits, debt, housing and other problems. 

Help is available online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk, which includes a chat service. There is also a national advice line on 0800 144 8848 or debt helpline on 0800 240 4420. People can also get advice face-to-face at local centres.

Community Links, a hub tackling health and social inequality in East London and beyond, offers services including advice on debt, welfare and benefits.

Email advice@community-links.org or call 0207 473 9681 to get in touch.

The Money and Pensions Service offers free and impartial help with personal finances, including a money manager tool and debt advice locator tool at https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/.

The charity Turn2Us also has a useful tool for finding local advice and support services near you, a benefits calculator and other helpful resources at https://www.turn2us.org.uk

You may also want to watch:

Personal Finance
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aklu Miah

Retail

Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Crow Metals in Romford

Investigations | Exclusive

Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'

Charles Thomson

person
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Inquest into Upminster lady's death

Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon