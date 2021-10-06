End to universal credit uplift: Where to get help and advice

Published: 7:00 AM October 6, 2021

If you're worried about universal credit payments or need advice, free help is available. - Credit: PA

The imminent end to the universal credit uplift, combined with the hike in energy prices, is expected to push millions into financial difficulty.

If you are worried about the £20 per week uplift to welfare ending on October 6 or need financial help, there is free advice and support available.

Citizens Advice offers confidential advice on benefits, debt, housing and other problems.

Help is available online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk, which includes a chat service. There is also a national advice line on 0800 144 8848 or debt helpline on 0800 240 4420. People can also get advice face-to-face at local centres.

Community Links, a hub tackling health and social inequality in East London and beyond, offers services including advice on debt, welfare and benefits.

Email advice@community-links.org or call 0207 473 9681 to get in touch.

The Money and Pensions Service offers free and impartial help with personal finances, including a money manager tool and debt advice locator tool at https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/.

The charity Turn2Us also has a useful tool for finding local advice and support services near you, a benefits calculator and other helpful resources at https://www.turn2us.org.uk