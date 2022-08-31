A winning lottery ticket worth £120,000 over the next year was bought in Havering, but has not yet been claimed.

The hunt is on to find the winner of The National Lottery's Set For Life game, which was drawn on August 15.

Set For Life players who match the five main numbers win £10,000 a month for a year. If the life ball is also matched, the prize is £10,000 a month for 30 years.

The winning Havering ticket matched the main five numbers in that draw - eight, 10, 18, 21, 40 - but not the life ball, which was nine.

This means the lucky ticket-holder will be given £10,000 a month for a year if they are found.

Anyone with a ticket bought in Havering is urged to check their numbers in case they match.

The ticket-holder has until February 11 next year to come forward.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings - this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

People can also check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or on the National Lottery app.

Andy added: “Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the Champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone who believes they have a genuine claim but does not have the ticket any more can make an appeal in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of August 15.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline, then the money and all the interest will go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

To date, over £46 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.