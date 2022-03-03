Where to donate to Ukraine in east London - Credit: PA

Amid the devastation caused by the war in Ukraine, many people have been left without the basic necessities to survive after fleeing to escape the conflict.

To meet this challenge head-on, a number of London groups and charities are taking donations in the form of clothes and money to aid the Ukraine crisis.

According to figures released today - March 3 - there are 37,530 people living in England and Wales who were born in Ukraine.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data from the 2021 Census shows there are 1,340 Ukrainians living in Newham, 820 in Redbridge and 780 in Tower Hamlets.

Havering is home to around 450 Ukrainians, and 530 live in Barking and Dagenham.

Here's how you can help.

How can I donate to Ukraine?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that the best way to help the people of Ukraine right now is through financial donations, rather than donations of food, clothes or medical supplies.

Charities from across the UK are appealing for funds to offer Ukraine aid.

This includes the British Red Cross, Unicef, UNHCR refugee charity and Save the Children which are offering supplies such as food, medicine, clothing and shelter for refugees.

British-Ukrainian Aid is helping people suffering from the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine by aligning UK and Ukrainian efforts.

The charity offers support to vulnerable people who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged due to current events, including the injured and wounded, orphaned children and the elderly.

What can I donate?

People can donate a variety of different items if they would like to help the cause.

The best items to donate include paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and other first-aid supplies, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge, oats, nappies, sanitary towels, toiletries, and warm clothes - hats, scarves, gloves or thermals for adults, children and babies.

Where can I donate near me?

Upminster

There will be a collection point at The New Windmill Hall on Friday - March 5 - from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.

On Saturday, donations will be accepted from 10am until 4pm and on Sunday from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

An Upminster man is driving to Poland on Monday to take the donations to orphanages.

Writing on Facebook, Aleksandr Ilčenko said: "They are surviving bombing and gun fire attacks with their carers.

"They do not have toilet facilities in that basement, no water, food and they cannot go outside."

Address: St Mary’s Lane, Upminster, RM14 2QH

Brentwood

Woodland Coffee Shop is collecting donations for Ukrainians.

The cafe has asked for medicinal items, such as first aid and painkillers, rather than clothing and nappies.

It wrote on Facebook: "We are overwhelmed and extremely thankful for all the generous donations we have received regarding the Crisis in Ukraine."

Address: 37 Ongar Rd, Brentwood CM15 9AU

Newham

Sawmill Cafe in West Ham is collecting medicine and money for Ukraine.

The cafe posted a message of solidarity on its Instagram account, saying: "Stand with Ukraine. We appreciate your support. Thank you all."

Address: 51–53 West Ham Lane, London, E15 4PH

Similarly, Dnister Restaurant, which serves Ukrainian cuisine, is also collecting donations.

Address: 300 Romford Rd, London E7 9HD

Barking and Dagenham

USSR Barking Warehouse is collecting donations to take to Ukraine.

In particular, they are looking for military radios with 10km coverage, sleeping bags and backpacks.

Writing on Facebook, Lena Konstantynopolska said: "Our Ukrainian Army and refugees need your help.

"Volunteers in London are collecting money, clothes, medicine and so much more to support Ukrainian people.

"Our army is vital for us now. We must act now before it is too late."

Address: Unit 8 Bankside Park Industrial Estate, 28 Thames Road, Barking, IG11 0HZ

Tower Hamlets

Bangabandhu Primary School is collecting donations until Friday afternoon, which will then be taken to the Poland and Ukraine border.

The school is asking for toiletries, bedding, tents and cooking equipment.

Donations should be sent to the school main reception.

Address: Wessex Street, Bethnal Green, London E2 0LB

How else can I help Ukraine?

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has already raised more than £1.1 million which it said would fund medicine, food and other essentials.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, said that donating money through the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK is a way of helping.

The embassy has set up a special fund called 'With Ukraine' for people to send funds via PayPal or bank transfers.

You can also write to your local MP, asking for the government to offer urgent help to the Ukrainian people.

A list of MPs can be found here.

Are we missing a donation centre? Email londonLive@archant.co.uk and let us know.