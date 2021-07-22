North of Romford receives boost to power supplies

Published: 5:43 PM July 22, 2021

The Romford substation where the new electrical equipment has been installed. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Romford has received a power upgrade as part of a £6.8 million electricity investment.

Two new transformers and state-of-the-art switching equipment, which will help maintain reliable electricity supplies, have been installed by UK Power Networks in the north of Romford town (RM7).

They will lower voltage and allow technicians to restore power remotely before an engineer arrives to fix any needed repairs, if power cuts should occur.

It is part of the network's wider £600 million scheme across south east London and the east of England.

While the overall work will increase power capacity for people in the north of Romford, the project’s costs have been shared with company Infinity to include a connection to power its new "London East 2" data centre.

The campus will be six miles from London Docklands, according to Infinity’s website.

UK Power Networks' project manager Duane Gay said: “This joint investment (with Infinity) in the north of Romford has reinforced power supplies and will ensure reliability across the area going forward as well as being part of a major connections project which will create jobs in the town."



