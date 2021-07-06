Romford MP accuses river boat service of 'unfair licensing advantage'

Published: 7:00 AM July 6, 2021

The brand partnership between Uber and Thames Clippers to form Uber Boat by Thames Clippers enhances the way people can travel around the city. - Credit: PA

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Assembly Member Keith Prince have alleged Uber Thames Clippers do not “compete on a level playing field” with other ferry services.

They say Uber Boat by Thames Clippers' (UBTC) have an advantageous licensing agreement with Transport for London (TfL), and have complained to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

However, TfL said different arrangements are required for commuter services and leisure operators.

Mr Rosindell said: “Uber have for many years benefitted from a friendly regulatory environment, at the expense of black cab drivers in the case of taxis and the many ferry services in our capital in the case of the Thames Clipper.

“Keith's and my demand is simple: that Uber compete on a level playing field."

Mr Prince added: “If Uber Thames Clippers are allowed to dock for free, then this concession should be afforded to all other companies.

“Alternatively, all companies should pay."

A CMA spokesperson said the letter has been received and will be considered.

In response to the complaint, a spokesperson for UBTC said it is not involved with “any anti-competitive practices”.

“To take into account the significant costs of operating to over 20 piers at times of the day/year when demand is low and the commitment to operating services when it is not profitable to do so, UBTC works to a different pier fee structure to other river operators on the River Thames," they said.

“This approach promotes the shared aim of growing river footfall by maintaining high service levels and frequency across the river. UBTC also pays an annual maintenance fee to use TfL’s ticketing systems."

Uber uses its app to drive additional passengers to the service, which is run by Thames Clippers.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We have different arrangements for the licensing of commuter river services, as these have more potential to replace car-based journeys, than leisure services.

“Commuter services are required to run a regular and frequent timetabled provision all year round, from early morning to late in the evening, whereas river tours and charters are seasonal and operate mostly outside of commuter hours.

“In addition, commuter services run from piers from Putney in the west through to Woolwich and others in the east, and not just in the more profitable central London section.”



