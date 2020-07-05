Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park
PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 July 2020
Ken Mears
Two police officers were assaulted in a incident in Raphael Park, Romford.
You may also want to watch:
Responding to reports of a fight in Raphael Park at 7pm on Saturday (July 4), two officers and London Ambulance attended the scene.
As an officer attempted to detain a 21-year-old woman, suspected of being involved in the fight, he was punched in the face. The woman then spat blood from her mouth onto the face of a special constable. The woman was arrested for two counts of assault on an emergency worker. She has been taken into custody. The two officers were taken to hospital for treatment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.