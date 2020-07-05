Search

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 July 2020

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Two police officers were assaulted in a incident in Raphael Park, Romford.

Responding to reports of a fight in Raphael Park at 7pm on Saturday (July 4), two officers and London Ambulance attended the scene.

As an officer attempted to detain a 21-year-old woman, suspected of being involved in the fight, he was punched in the face. The woman then spat blood from her mouth onto the face of a special constable. The woman was arrested for two counts of assault on an emergency worker. She has been taken into custody. The two officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

