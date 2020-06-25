Search

Two men ‘deliberately’ struck by vehicle in Harold Wood collision

PUBLISHED: 11:36 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 25 June 2020

Two men were deliberately struck by a vehicle yesterday in David Drive, Harold Wood. Picture: Google

Two men were deliberately struck by a vehicle yesterday in David Drive, Harold Wood. Picture: Google

Google

Police and ambulance were called to a collision just off Church Road, Harold Wood, yesterday afternoon.

Two men were struck by a vehicle that deliberately mounted the pavement in David Drive before fleeing the scene, Met police say.

Two ambulances arrived within six minutes treating two patients at the scene and taking them to hospital. Their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle has not been traced, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

