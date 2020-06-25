Two men ‘deliberately’ struck by vehicle in Harold Wood collision
PUBLISHED: 11:36 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 25 June 2020
Police and ambulance were called to a collision just off Church Road, Harold Wood, yesterday afternoon.
Two men were struck by a vehicle that deliberately mounted the pavement in David Drive before fleeing the scene, Met police say.
Two ambulances arrived within six minutes treating two patients at the scene and taking them to hospital. Their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle has not been traced, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
