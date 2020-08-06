Search

Two people taken to hospital after Rush Green bus collision

PUBLISHED: 15:38 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 06 August 2020

The scene of a collision involving a bus in Rush Green Road today (August 6). Picture: Robert Benham

Robert Benham

Two people have been injured after a collision involving a bus in Rush Green.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called just after 2.05pm today (August 6) to reports of a road collision involving a bus in Rush Green Road.

They added: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under three minutes.

“We treated two people at the scene and took them to hospital for minor injuries.”

