Two people taken to hospital after Rush Green bus collision

The scene of a collision involving a bus in Rush Green Road today (August 6). Picture: Robert Benham Robert Benham

Two people have been injured after a collision involving a bus in Rush Green.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called just after 2.05pm today (August 6) to reports of a road collision involving a bus in Rush Green Road.

They added: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under three minutes.

“We treated two people at the scene and took them to hospital for minor injuries.”