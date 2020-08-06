Two people taken to hospital after Rush Green bus collision
PUBLISHED: 15:38 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 06 August 2020
Robert Benham
Two people have been injured after a collision involving a bus in Rush Green.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called just after 2.05pm today (August 6) to reports of a road collision involving a bus in Rush Green Road.
They added: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under three minutes.
“We treated two people at the scene and took them to hospital for minor injuries.”
