Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van
A man is believed to be seriously hurt following a collision today involving a reportedly stolen van.
The police were called at 11.15am this morning (October 25) to reports of a van theft in Hall Lane, Upminster.
When officers attended, they found there had been a crash involving the van and other vehicles.
Two men have been taken to hospital; one is believed to be in a serious condition.
There are no reports of any other injuries and road closures are in place.
Officers in the Met’s road and transport policing command have been informed, and their enquiries continue.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We sent two ambulance crews, a control support vehicle, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated two people at the scene for head injuries and took them both to a major trauma centre."