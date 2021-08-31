News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:32 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM August 31, 2021
Rising Sun pub Hornchurch

Two people were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service on early Sunday morning - August 29 - following an incident at the Rising Sun pub in Hornchurch. - Credit: Joe Sullivan

Two people were taken to hospital following an incident at a Hornchurch pub over the bank holiday weekend.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene at the Rising Sun pub in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 29).

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.07am yesterday to reports of an assault on High Street, Hornchurch.

"We sent an ambulance crew, who treated two people at the scene and took them to a hospital."


