Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
Published: 10:32 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM August 31, 2021
- Credit: Joe Sullivan
Two people were taken to hospital following an incident at a Hornchurch pub over the bank holiday weekend.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene at the Rising Sun pub in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 29).
A spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.07am yesterday to reports of an assault on High Street, Hornchurch.
"We sent an ambulance crew, who treated two people at the scene and took them to a hospital."