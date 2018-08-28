Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Two people die after A13 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:10 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:13 31 December 2018

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13 near Rainham this morning.

Police were called to the Witch’s Hat junction of the A13 at 1.45am today (Monday, December 31) to reports of a car travelling the wrong way down the carriageway.

Shortly afterwards, the car was involved in a crash with a taxi heading in the opposite direction.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction, a woman in her 70s, and the taxi driver, aged in his 40s, both died as a result of their injuries.

Next of kin have not been informed.

Road closures remain in place while investigations are carried out.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Review of the Year 2018 part one: Grenades, drains and automobiles

Bowler Joan Peters at 100 is presented with flowers by club President Dave Faust ,Ladies Captain Ann Aston and Secretary Tom Bellamy

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

A car completely overturned in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, last night: Photo: David Vaz

West Ham outplayed by buoyant Burnley

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Michail Antonio appear dejected during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Most Read

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Health partnerships to merge in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rugby kit donated in memory of Nailsea teacher

#includeImage($article, 225)

Waste collection dates change for Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rise in number of lower limb amputations in patients with diabetes across North Somerset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sir Alastair Cook: career in numbers

England's Alastair Cook during his final Test match at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Review of the Year 2018 part one: Grenades, drains and automobiles

Bowler Joan Peters at 100 is presented with flowers by club President Dave Faust ,Ladies Captain Ann Aston and Secretary Tom Bellamy

West Ham outplayed by buoyant Burnley

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Michail Antonio appear dejected during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists