Two people die after A13 crash
PUBLISHED: 08:10 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:13 31 December 2018
Google Maps
Two people have died after a car crash on the A13 near Rainham this morning.
Police were called to the Witch’s Hat junction of the A13 at 1.45am today (Monday, December 31) to reports of a car travelling the wrong way down the carriageway.
Shortly afterwards, the car was involved in a crash with a taxi heading in the opposite direction.
Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction, a woman in her 70s, and the taxi driver, aged in his 40s, both died as a result of their injuries.
Next of kin have not been informed.
Road closures remain in place while investigations are carried out.