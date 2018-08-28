Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13 near Rainham this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the Witch’s Hat junction of the A13 at 1.45am today (Monday, December 31) to reports of a car travelling the wrong way down the carriageway.

Shortly afterwards, the car was involved in a crash with a taxi heading in the opposite direction.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction, a woman in her 70s, and the taxi driver, aged in his 40s, both died as a result of their injuries.

Next of kin have not been informed.

Road closures remain in place while investigations are carried out.