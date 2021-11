One driver suffered minor injuries after a collision this morning - November 30 - on the junction of Victoria Road and Albert Road - Credit: Khaled Ashour

One driver has suffered minor injuries following an early morning collision in Romford.

Police were called just before 9am today - Tuesday, November 30 - to reports of a crash on the junction of Victoria Road and Albert Road.

Officers attended and spoke to the drivers involved, one of whom attended hospital independently after sustaining a minor injury to the arm.