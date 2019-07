Police called to car crash in Harold Wood

Two cars crashed in Church Road, Harold Wood on Friday, July 26. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two car collision in Harold Wood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Two cars have crashed in Church Road today (Friday, July 26).

Police were called shortly after 1pm to reports of the incident.

More updates to follow.