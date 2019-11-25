Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad has arrested two men wanted in connection with two cash in transit robberies in Elm Park and Gidea Park.

A spokesman for the police service confirmed that at around 12.30pm today (Monday, November 25), two suspects in a black Seat Ibiza pulled up next to a delivery van in the car park of the Bellhouse pub in Rayleigh Road, Eastwood, Essex.

The front seat passenger got out of the car and forced a guard in the van to hand over a cashbox.

As part of a proactive operation, Flying Squad officers arrived within seconds and arrested both the man who got out of the car and the driver at the scene.

The also recovered the cashbox.

Both men - the man who got out aged 38 years, and ther driver aged 25 years - were taken into police custody.

The Met has now revealed they are also being questioned in connection with cash in transit robberies on August 16 in Elm Park Avenue, Elm Park, and August 27 in Balgores Lane, Gidea Park.

No further details of the amount of money stolen are being released at this time.

Det Insp Jason Barber of the Met's Flying Squad said: "The success of this Flying Squad operation today is testament to the brave officers of this unit, who have worked tirelessly to arrest these two individuals.

"The safe movement of cash and valuables, especially in the run up to Christmas, is crucial to the economy of this country.

"The guards working for the many companies that carry out this function deserve to do their job without being subjected to violence or attack.

"I appeal to the public to report any suspicious activity they may see around these deliveries by calling police on 101 or passing information anonymously to Crimestoppers."