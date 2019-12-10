Search

Two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion of GBH after teen found with 'slash' wounds in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 07:36 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 10 December 2019

Police were called to reports of a stabbing Rainham on Friday, December 6. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to reports of a stabbing Rainham on Friday, December 6. Picture: Google Maps

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 17-year-old was found with "slash" wounds following an incident in Rainham on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police had previously confirmed officers were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue at 6.22pm on December 6 "to reports of a stabbing".

A police spokesman continued: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

"A 17-year-old male was found with slash wounds.

"He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital; his injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.

"A 16-year-old boy attended an east London police station on Saturday, December 7.

"He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, December 8.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent."

Both have since been bailed to return on a date in early January.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Matthew Breed, 12, Ben Yelland, nine, Harry Breed, eight and Evie Yelland, 11 with Alaskan Malamute's Dax and Kalan at Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Man in critical condition after scooter crashes with bus in Hornchurch

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a bus crashed with an electric scooter in Hornchurch on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

