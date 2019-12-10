Two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion of GBH after teen found with 'slash' wounds in Rainham
PUBLISHED: 07:36 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 10 December 2019
Archant
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 17-year-old was found with "slash" wounds following an incident in Rainham on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police had previously confirmed officers were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue at 6.22pm on December 6 "to reports of a stabbing".
A police spokesman continued: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
"A 17-year-old male was found with slash wounds.
"He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital; his injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.
You may also want to watch:
"A 16-year-old boy attended an east London police station on Saturday, December 7.
"He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
"Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, December 8.
"He was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent."
Both have since been bailed to return on a date in early January.
Police enquiries remain ongoing.