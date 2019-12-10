Two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion of GBH after teen found with 'slash' wounds in Rainham

Police were called to reports of a stabbing Rainham on Friday, December 6. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 17-year-old was found with "slash" wounds following an incident in Rainham on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police had previously confirmed officers were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue at 6.22pm on December 6 "to reports of a stabbing".

A police spokesman continued: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

"A 17-year-old male was found with slash wounds.

"He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital; his injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

"A 16-year-old boy attended an east London police station on Saturday, December 7.

"He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, December 8.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent."

Both have since been bailed to return on a date in early January.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.