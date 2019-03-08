Rainham apprentice at Hornchurch butcher's celebrates award success

Sonny Richardson receives his award at Robert Smith and Son butchers in Station Lane.

A Rainham apprentice butcher has beaten 150 candidates by winning a nationwide Apprentice of the Month award.

Sonny Richardson, 17, who works at Robert Smith and Son in Station Lane, Hornchurch, was congratulated on his efforts by M.E.A.T Ipswich, a butchery school based in East Anglia.

Robert Smith, whose family has been in business since 1820 and who owns the Hornchurch family-run business said: "We take on apprentices like Sonny to sustain future generations of butchers.

"It's a dying trade and there are few young people coming into the trade. Most butchers are ancient! So it's great to have him on board."

"Sonny has worked hard and drawn from the wealth of experience and knowledge of the team and we are incredibly proud of him and it's great to see a local business supporting and investing in local people."

The team includes Mandy Reilly, formerly of Mandy's Meat's of Hornchurch, a much loved butcher's now closed, which served the people of Hornchurch for 10 years, and has now joined the team at Robert Smith and Son.