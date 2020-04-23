‘She will be sorely missed’: Tributes paid to former Havering councillor Patricia Rumble

Tributes have been paid to former Havering councillor Patricia Rumble, who has died after illness.

Patricia, also known as Pat, was a Ukip councillor for Gooshays ward between 2014 and 2018 and spent six years as chairwoman of Ukip’s Havering branch.

She died in the early hours of Saturday, April 18 after suffering from cancer, according to Lawrence Webb, former Ukip group leader on Havering Council.

Lawrence said Pat attended her first Ukip branch meeting in 2011, adding: “It was clear from the outset that she had a passion for both the Brexit cause and also local injustice.

“Pat was an extremely conscientious councillor and always dealt with case work quietly and efficiently.

“Pat was a lovely, hard working and passionate person who sadly leaves behind her husband David, two children and four grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by the many people who had the good fortune to meet her.”

She was among the Ukip councillors who campaigned for Brexit, with Havering Council becoming the first local authority in the country to vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

Fellow Brexiteer and Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, was “deeply sorry” to hear the news of her death.

He said: “Pat was an active campaigner as part of the Havering Vote Leave campaign in 2016 and I would often bump into her at anti-EU rallies in London. Like me, she wanted to get the UK of the EU and we were both ecstatic when Havering led the way across Britain to Leave.

“Pat and I always got along well, even though she was never in the Conservative Party and would not be tempted to join.

“Pat is a sad loss at this time and I know she will be missed by a lot of local people who knew and respected her.”

Council leader Damian White said he became friends with Pat during the EU referendum campaign and revealed that he would often meet her to discuss housing casework or how to improve the Harold Hill area.

“Patricia served our borough well,” he said. “We are all deeply saddened by her passing.

“On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to send my deepest sympathies and best wishes to her family and loved ones at this very sad time.”