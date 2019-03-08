'A true educator beloved by his pupils': Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family Archant

Tributes have been paid to a much loved maths teacher who served a Hornchurch school for more than 30 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Cervi, from Brentwood, was 60 years old when he was killed in a car crash in Germany while riding his motorcycle on July 29.

An A-level advanced mathematics teacher, Peter worked at the Campion School in Wingletye Lane.

Peter's sister, Nadia Burn, told the Recorder her brother was "a very religious but very outgoing man".

She said: "First and foremost he was a very, very good teacher.

"Yes he taught maths, but he really believed in giving the kids in his classroom an education in life - if there was something else they wanted to know or some other area they needed help in he would step up and offer them advice.

"He was a true educator. He worked at Campion for more than 30 years and his kids loved him. He knew how to get down to their level and get them to really understand things."

You may also want to watch:

Nadia also described Peter, who earlier this decade had also passed black cabbie test The Knowledge after studying the streets of London part time for five years, as a "weekend biker" who had been riding motorcycles since he was a teenager.

A statement on Campion's website reads: "We have some very sad news to report.

"Maths teacher Peter Cervi was killed on Monday 29th July in a motorcycle accident in Germany.

"He had gone there for a few days with friends and was involved in a collision with a car.

"It is shocking news and Peter's loss will be felt by all in the community, but most notably his colleagues in the maths department.

"Please keep Peter's family and colleagues in your prayers.

"May he rest in peace."

On Monday, August 5, a memorial service was held at the school in Wingletye Lane for close family and colleagues.

Peter's family are still in the process of arranging for his repatriation and more details of funeral arrangements will be available in due course.