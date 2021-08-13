'My rock': Tributes made to teacher killed in Romford crash

Published: 10:24 AM August 13, 2021

Victim Richard Trezise was killed by Paul Ballard in Harold Wood - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Tributes to a teacher killed in a Romford eight-car pile-up have been read out in court.

Thurrock teacher Richard Trezise, 48, was one of two victims killed during a collision in Harold Wood on February 20 last year.

Driver Paul Ballard, 39, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Richard and Eileen Haskell, 64, by dangerous driving and has been jailed for nine years.

During the hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Prosecutor Edward Franklin summarised victim impact statements from bereaved relatives.

Richard's wife Sharon Trezise witnessed his death along with their son, Robert.

Her statement said he had worked as a schoolteacher for more than two decades, most recently at a primary school in Thurrock where pupils called him "Mr T".

She said: "Richard was not just my husband, but my best friend, my rock... losing him the way I did is something I will never recover from."

"When she closed her eyes all she could see was what happened, rather than her husband's smiling face," the prosecutor added.

In his statement, son Robert said: "This has impacted me a lot... realising that my dad has actually gone and it isn't some nightmare I had.

"I couldn't stop picturing the accident in my head.

"All we have got now is memories of him and photographs."

His heartbroken family released this image of Richard as sentencing concluded.