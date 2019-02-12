Tributes paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who has died after a heart attack

Tributes have been paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who sadly passed away last week.

Councillor Barrett was the leader of the Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Group and had been a councillor for 12 years, after being voted in 2006.

He was also cabinet member for finance in the previous administration between 2014 and 2018.

Cllr Barrett collapsed while attending a meeting at Havering Town Hall on Friday, February 15 and was treated by council staff and paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Friend and colleague, Councillor Ron Ower said: “We’re absolutely devastated. “He was such a fantastic councillor, nothing was ever too much of a trouble for him to pick up.

“He will be terribly missed.”

Councillor Gillian Ford said: “It is with deep sadness we have to make you aware that Cllr Barrett passed away earlier today.

“I am sure all your thoughts and prayers will be with his wife children and family at this very sad time.

“The flag at the front of the town hall will be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.”

“He was a real asset to the community.

“He will be a huge loss to the Residents Association as a whole and to his residents.

“Our thoughts must be with his family at this time.”

Leader of the council Damian White said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Clarence’s death.

“Clarence was a committed public servant who served his residents with passion and duty.

“His challenge, drive, decision making and scrutiny, whether in Cabinet or in opposition, made this Council better for his service.

“On behalf of all Members, I want to convey our deepest sympathies and most solemn respect to his family and friends.”