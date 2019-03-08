Search

Teachers and pupils pay tribute to inspiring geography teacher at Harold Hill's Drapers' Academy

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 September 2019

David Thompson, a geography teacher at Drapers' Academy died on Monday, September 16.

Archant

A Harold Hill geography teacher who could "change a child's direction in life" has died.

Staff and pupils at Drapers' Academy in Settle Road were "devastated" to hear that on Monday, September 16, their teacher David Thompson died.

Principal Darren Luckhurst said: "He was a very well respected colleague, teacher and friend and he leaves a big hole in our school.

"As a teacher I couldn't have asked for more from him.

"He was passionate and immensely knowledgeable about geography, a hardworking teacher who planned enthusing lessons and above all was wholeheartedly dedicated to his pupils' success and wellbeing.

"This is evident from all of the tributes written by them in his book of remembrance as well as the number of kind messages we have received from parents."

One parent wrote in the book of remembrance: "Mr Thompson was a teacher who could change a child's direction in life."

The 39-year-old teacher would often have discussions and debate regarding football and was fanatical about his club, Leyton Orient.

He often mentored students and would sit in his classroom during breaks or after school to offer his support or just have a chat.

On a recent trip to Naples, the pupils were fascinated by David's wealth of knowledge about Mount Vesuvius and enjoyed his teasing about stealing their sweets.

"I have received numerous ideas of how we will remember Mr Thompson, several wishing to make donations," said Mr Luckhurst.

"We will wait to hear from his family to decide on a charity and then announce how we will fundraise towards it in his memory.

"Pupils have also asked for a bench so that they can sit and remember him.

"We have plans for this to be situated outside his classroom window, facing the fields and football pitches."

The principal added that he would like to thanks parents and the wider community for the kind messages at this difficult time.

Specialist counsellors have been providing support for pupils and staff throughout the week to encourage students to talk about Mr Thompson or anyone else they might have lost.

