West Ham's Trevor Brooking hosts Festive Fun Run for Saint Francis Hospice in Fairlop Waters

Sir Trevor Brooking hopes to give West Ham fans some much needed cheer with the Frankie's Festive Fun Run on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice Archant

West Ham legend Trevor Brooking is calling on Hammers fans to spread the Christmas cheer by taking part in a festive charity fun run.

Fans of the former West Ham midfielder, Trevor Brooking, can meet the Hammers hero at Frankie's Festive Fun Run on Sunday, December 8 at Fairlop Waters, Barkingside.

Funds raised from the event will go to Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower.

Sir Trevor said: "Saint Francis Hospice is fundamental to everyone who lives in the area.

"With people living longer, I'm very conscious of the challenge and the need for the Hospice's services. It's the atmosphere, staff and people that make the Hospice what it is."

There will be a chance to get autographs and have your photo taken with Sir Brooking at the event.

With a Santa's Grotto, reindeer, children's characters, amusements, and a Christmas market stalls adorned with gifts, jewellery, clothes and toys, it's a day out for the whole family.

Sir Trevor cites the loyalty of the West Ham fans as to what makes his club so special. Be it Boxing Day or New Year's Day in the rain, sleet or snow, the West Ham faithful would be there to cheer him on — no matter where in the country the fixture list took them.

He remembered how the hectic Christmas football schedule often led to bags of goals, crazy results, as well as picking up niggling injuries along the way. Little has changed since then. The festive fixtures of 2020 are just as jam-packed as they were in his playing heydays of the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

"I'd like to think that I controlled myself over Christmas," he said. I enjoyed my turkey, but Christmas pudding was one I had to bypass," he added (with only a tinge of sadness.)

Sir Trevor admitted that he had to keep an eye on his weight during the festive frolics: "Whereas someone like Bonzo [Billy Bonds] was naturally fit and could eat what he wanted!"

He recalled how it was rather painful watching everyone tuck into their rich pudding and cream, and the endless supply of Christmas nuts and nibbles:

"I would have to keep giving the small table in the living room a wide berth."

With players' diets having changed so much since he retired in 1984, and medical staff monitoring every smidgen of body fat, Sir Trevor admitted that footballers of today wouldn't get away with overindulging like the players of old.

