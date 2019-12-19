Search

Car hit by falling tree in Romford

PUBLISHED: 16:57 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 19 December 2019

A tree has fallen onto a car and partially closed the road. Picture: Google.

A busy road in Romford just off Gallows Corner was closed this morning after a tree collapsed onto a moving car.

The incident happpened this morning (Thursday, December 19) on Main Road, between Upper Brentwood Road and the A12.

Main Road was partially blocked and has since reopened.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering Council's cabinet member for the environment, said; "Our tree maintenance team were called to Main Road, Gallows Corner, Romford around 10am after being informed of a tree that had fallen, hitting a car.

"While the tree is on private land, our responsibility was to ensure that the surrounding roads and pavements were cleared and made safe for both motorists and pedestrians."

The road was cleared within two hours.

