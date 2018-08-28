Search

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 17 December 2018

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Tina O'Connor

A tree surgeon who fell 40ft from a tree in Hornchurch and died wasn’t wearing safety equipment, an inquest heard.

His mother has also paid tribute to a “loving father” who “nobody would ever have say a bad word against”.

John Hilden, 38, from Basildon, was working at a property in Nelmes Close on Saturday, December 8, when he fell from a tree whilst cutting branches.

The father-of-three fell around 40ft onto a fence panel and suffered severe injuries to his ribs and chest.

Speaking at the inquest today (Monday, December 17) coroner’s officer Zoe Posener said Mr Hilden was working at the house of Dr Sayed Moghul who went out to help Mr Hilden, and gave him CPR in his back garden - however paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Speaking to the Recorder prior to the inquest opening, Mr Hilden’s mum, Tina O’Connor, said: “He was handsome and loved by all. He was a very loving father, he lived for his children.

“Nobody would ever say a bad word against him and he would never, ever say anything about anybody.”

She added: “He loved his work. The business was handed down from my father and he brought it up. He just worked, he just loved tree surgery.”

A full inquest into his death is set to take place on Thursday, July 4 next year.

