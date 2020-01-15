Man taken to hospital after tree hits his car in Upminster

A falling tree hit a car on the A127 in Upminster this morning.

Police were called just after 5am on Wednesday, January 15 after a tree struck a car on the A127 at the junction with Hall Lane.

The London Ambulance Service and Hornchurch Fire Station also attended the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital and road closures were put in place.