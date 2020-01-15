Search

Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after tree hits his car in Upminster

PUBLISHED: 08:29 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 15 January 2020

A tree hit a car in Upminster this morning (Wednesday, January 15). Picture: Google Maps

A tree hit a car in Upminster this morning (Wednesday, January 15). Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A falling tree hit a car on the A127 in Upminster this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called just after 5am on Wednesday, January 15 after a tree struck a car on the A127 at the junction with Hall Lane.

The London Ambulance Service and Hornchurch Fire Station also attended the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital and road closures were put in place.

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Man taken to hospital after tree hits his car in Upminster

A tree hit a car in Upminster this morning (Wednesday, January 15). Picture: Google Maps

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Barking 2

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Hornchurch sign experienced striker Cunnington from Romford

Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Have your say on proposed changes to Havering Council’s ‘home to school travel assistance’ policy

Have your say on the council's home to school travel assistance policy. Picture: Recorder archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists