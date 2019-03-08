Travel writer to cycle from Romford to Istanbul for wildlife charity

A travel writer from Romford will be taking on a 2,000 mile cycle ride to practice what she preaches and reduce her use of aeroplanes.

Lauren Pears will cycle from London to Istanbul to raise funds for the World Wildlife Fund, a charity that aligns with her mission to tackle climate change.

"Anyone who knows me will know how much I preach about sustainability," said the 23-year-old.

"So it's time for me to practice what I preach and reduce my use of aeroplanes, given that they produce vast quantities of carbon emissions.

"Continental Europe is just 27 miles across the sea from England, so I realised that I don't need to take an aeroplane to see Europe.

"My bicycle can carry me across the entire continent. So, I thought, 'why not do just that?'"

Lauren will start her journey on Wednesday, May 22 and she expects that the trip will take her three months.

She added: "Cycling has little to no impact on the environment, so I'm hoping my journey will show that sustainable travel is possible, and inspire others to travel more sustainably, too.

"I'm fully aware that it isn't possible for everyone to cycle long distances, but it is entirely possible to use trains, coaches and shared cars, instead of planes."

To support Lauren visit her justgiving page or follow her journey on Facebook.