Search

Advanced search

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 30 August 2019

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has the highest average monthly commute costs in London, according to a new study.

Average commute cost graph. Picture: LiFE Residential, 2019Average commute cost graph. Picture: LiFE Residential, 2019

Results from a study conducted by real estate agency LiFE Residential found that the borough has the highest average cost of £147 per month.

This is in comparison to those in Redbrige who spend £118 on travel every month and Barking Dagenham residents who spend £99.

On the other side of the spectrum, residents in Richmond upon Thames spend just £44 on commuting per month.

London assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince said: "It just goes to show how ineffective the mayor's fares are as most of the transport modes in Havering are run by TfL.

You may also want to watch:

"Some fares have been frozen but most commuters don't travel just one day.

"Freezing single tickets doesn't help and shows how misleading his information was."

In response, a Mayor of London spokeswoman said: "The TfL fares freeze is continuing to make transport more affordable for millions of Londoners, with four million journeys benefiting every day.

"This is saving the average household £200 in travel costs over four years. Sadiq also introduced the 'Hopper' bus fare, which allows passengers to change buses for free within an hour, and has been used on more than 300 million journeys.

"This is in contrast to the failing private rail companies, who continue to hit London's suburban rail passengers with unjustified fares hikes.

"Sadiq has repeatedly called on the government to join his fares freeze but they have persisted with their established fares policy across the UK."

As part of the LiFE Residential London Boroughs Study, the agency surveyed more than 700 residents across all 32 boroughs and districts to achieve these results.

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins must give Wingate respect warns boss Stimson

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Local referee urges others to attend futsal course

The Essex FA are running a futsal referee course in October (www.essexfa.com)

Bowler Panesar says promotion may be too soon for Shenfield

Monty Panesar of Shenfield (L) looks on during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Brentwood bring silverware drought to end with cup win

Brentwood CC celebrate being crowned League Cup champions (Pic: Brentwood CC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists