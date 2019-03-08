Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has the highest average monthly commute costs in London, according to a new study.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Average commute cost graph. Picture: LiFE Residential, 2019 Average commute cost graph. Picture: LiFE Residential, 2019

Results from a study conducted by real estate agency LiFE Residential found that the borough has the highest average cost of £147 per month.

This is in comparison to those in Redbrige who spend £118 on travel every month and Barking Dagenham residents who spend £99.

On the other side of the spectrum, residents in Richmond upon Thames spend just £44 on commuting per month.

London assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince said: "It just goes to show how ineffective the mayor's fares are as most of the transport modes in Havering are run by TfL.

You may also want to watch:

"Some fares have been frozen but most commuters don't travel just one day.

"Freezing single tickets doesn't help and shows how misleading his information was."

In response, a Mayor of London spokeswoman said: "The TfL fares freeze is continuing to make transport more affordable for millions of Londoners, with four million journeys benefiting every day.

"This is saving the average household £200 in travel costs over four years. Sadiq also introduced the 'Hopper' bus fare, which allows passengers to change buses for free within an hour, and has been used on more than 300 million journeys.

"This is in contrast to the failing private rail companies, who continue to hit London's suburban rail passengers with unjustified fares hikes.

"Sadiq has repeatedly called on the government to join his fares freeze but they have persisted with their established fares policy across the UK."

As part of the LiFE Residential London Boroughs Study, the agency surveyed more than 700 residents across all 32 boroughs and districts to achieve these results.